Sterling, Geneseo considering move to Western Big 6

The Western Big 6 could be gaining a pair of schools.

Both Sterling and Geneseo have confirmed they have received invitations to join the athletic conference at the start of the 2019-2020 season.

Both schools acknowledged they will discuss the invitations in Wednesday's school board meetings.

They will decide then whether to vote to join Rock Island, Moline, Galesburg, United Township, Alleman and Quincy in the conference.

The schools are current members of the Norther Big XII conference.