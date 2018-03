Sterling Schools have decided to join Geneseo in becoming new members of the Western Big Six conference.

According to a press release from Sterling Athletic Director Greg King, Sterling High School has accepted the invitation and will join in the 2019-2020 season.

The conference already includes Galesburg, Moline, Rock Island, United Township (East Moline), Quincy, and Alleman.

Geneseo school board voted Wednesday night to join as well.