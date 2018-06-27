Sterling Police ask for public's help finding wanted suspects

The Sterling police are asking for your help in finding two wanted suspects in unrelated incidents.

The first man is 40-year-old Thomas E. Ulve. Ulve is wanted for Probation Violation and Larceny. Ulve is described as a white male with blue eyes and red hair. He is 5'9 and approximately 150-pounds.

The second man is 40-year-old Corey R. Evenson. Evenson is wanted for Obstructing Court Order and FTA - Resist Peace Officer. Ulve is described as a white male with green eyes and brown hair. He is 5'10 and approximately 180-pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867 and be eligible for up to $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the apprehension of these subjects.