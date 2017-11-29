Sterling Police charge two juveniles in vehicle vandalism spree

Police say they have made an arrest in a vandalism case from earlier this month. On November 9 and November 10, 2017 the Sterling Police Department received several reports of criminal damage to property where victims had their vehicle tires cut or damaged. The incidents were reported to have occurred at various locations in Sterling while the vehicles were parked curbside.

A subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of two juvenile males, ages 17 and 16, both of Sterling. Both teens were charged with 15 counts of criminal damage to property and released to their guardians.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information related to the criminal damage to properties is encouraged to call Sterling Police at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestopper 815-625-7867.

No additional information is being released at this time.