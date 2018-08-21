Sterling Police investigating after armed robbery at gas station

The Sterling Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a gas station.

Police were called to the 2200 block of East 4th Street just after 9 p.m. on Monday to the Phillips 66 Gas Station.

Police are hoping to get help from the public in identifying the suspect. Police say they displayed what appeared to be a gun during the incident.

No further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

The police department is reminding residents to report any activity that may be suspicious.