The Sterling Police Department is asking for help from the community. On their Facebook page, they are say they are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at Locust and E 5th Street around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 1.

Police are asking for help from the community to identify the female in these photos. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sterling Police Department at 815 632 6640 or Crimestoppers at 815 625 7867.