Sterling Police report burglary

On May 17, 2018, at 6:17 a.m., the Sterling Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Dynasty, 110 West 3rd Street, Sterling IL.

Sometime late on May 16 or early May 17, 2018, an unknown suspect or suspects entered the building. At this time the Sterling Police Department will not be releasing what was stolen from the business.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information related to the burglary is encouraged to call Sterling Police at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers 815-625-7867.

No additional information is being released at this time.