Sterling Police say "no credible threat" to social post

Police say they received information regarding a social media threat about a school shooting at Sterling High School. They say the viral post has spread across social media. It's a screen shot by a person identified as "Ray Andres" indicating “Ray Andres” is going to bring a gun to "SHS" today.

According to police, this is a nationwide post that originated somewhere else, but has none the less spread fear in other schools across the country using the acronym "SHS."

The Sterling Police Department's investigation was assisted by the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center. they say there is no credible threat to Sterling High School or any local schools.

Even though there is no credible threat, Sterling Police officials say they have increased officer presence at the schools.

