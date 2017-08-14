Sterling Police search for armed robbery suspect

Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robber that took place early Monday morning, August 14, 2017. Around 3:13 a.m. police were called to the Circle K Gas Station, located at 2210 Locust St. Police say the suspect had what looked like a handgun during the robbery.

He is described as a male, around 5'6", slim build, wearing gray colored pants and a black colored coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sterling Police at 815-632-6640 of Whiteside Crimestoppers at 815-625-7876.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.