Sterling asks for water conservation to relieve overwhelmed sanitary sewer system

The city of sterling is requesting all businesses and homes connected to the city's sewer system to please conserve water.and make sure sump pumps are not connected to the sanitary sewer system.

According to a post on the city Facebook page, the wastewater treatment plant has had an increase in wastewater from one million gallons on Friday to more than 16 million gallons now. Officials blame the problem on heavy rain and snowmelt, as well as sump pumps not being properly drained.

The city says sanitary sewer pipes are running full and it is causing basement backups in some areas.

The city's wastewater treatment plant is also being threatened by the rising Elkhorn Creek.