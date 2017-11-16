Sterling athletes visit man in nursing home

It was a big day for a man in Sterling Thurs. Nov. 16, 2017, when the high school football team paid him a visit.

Players from Sterling High School shook hands and took photos with Clifford Garriott, who is in hospice care at the Sterling Pavilion nursing home.

His family says Clifford was an athlete in Sterling 65 years ago and still enjoys following the Golden Warriors. The student-athletes and their coach took time to greet him as the Warriors get ready to head to the state 5A IHSA semi-final game on Sat., Nov. 18, 2017.