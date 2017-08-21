Sterling city leaders prioritize storm water improvement projects

One local community has been working for years on a plan to fix stormwater woes and now it's nearing a reality. Some areas in Sterling deal with flooding with every heavy rain. The city will soon have the funds for projects thanks to a local option sales tax.

The community narrowly passed a half penny sales tax increase in April by one vote. Revenue should start coming into the city next month so right now the city council is prioritizing which projects need to happen first.

Sterling City Manager Scott Shumard says the city gets complaints every time it rains.

"Basically the detention basins are overflowing and the other part of the problem is the water is ending up in places it shouldn't," he said.

The property around the Northland Mall is one of the trouble areas. The Woodland Creek runs through the community. Water pools up in areas it shouldn't, sometimes leading to a back-up into the sanitary sewer system.

"Which leads to people having water back up in their basements and worse," added Shumard.

The city first came up with a plan in 2004. It was revised in 2011, but there hasn't been a way to pay for it all, until now.

"I think we're very fortunate I think some of the people who voted against it will end up there going to be direct beneficiaries. People are going to have their road redone and things of this nature."

The half percent sales tax increase was an alternative to a utility fee hike. It's expected to generate three times the money, about one million annually. If it would have failed, city leaders might be debating again a storm water utility fee.

The city has about $10 million worth of projects on the list. From storm lines to detention basins. Come next year, residents should notice a lot of changes and fewer stormwater woes.

"I think when people see the amount of work that's going to be done in the 2018 construction season they're going to be blown away," said Shumard.

The plan is to do some engineering work this winter and bidding in the spring to have many of the priority projects completed next year.