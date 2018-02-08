Sterling family loses all possessions, dog in fire

A family of five lost nearly all their possessions including their dog when the house they were renting caught fire Tuesday morning.

Rachael Rico, her three children, and her fiancé all lived in the home in the 900 block of First Avenue.

Their pet died in the fire, but no family members were injured.

Rachael’s sister, Michele Rico-LeBlanc, says the fire started in the clothes dryer.

“Rachael put the dryer on and then left and took the kids to school,” Rico-LeBlanc says. “She came back to the house smoking and in flames.”

Rico-LeBlanc says the family did not have renter’s insurance.

The youngest of the family’s three children is nine months old, and Rico-LeBlanc says they are in need of size 4 diapers and various children’s clothing items, among other needs.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for those who would like to donate.