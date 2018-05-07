Sterling local bike shop broken into, burglarized

On May 07, 2018, at 7:50AM , the Sterling Police Department responded to a burglary at Mead’s Bicycle Shop, 414 Locust St Sterling IL. Sometime late May 6 or early May 7, 2018 an unknown suspect or suspects broke the front window of the store and entered the building. 4 bicycles were stolen from the display windows. Mead's shared on Facebook that 3 of the stolen bikes were Trek electric bicycles

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information related to the Burglary is encouraged to call Sterling Police at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestopper 815-625-7867.