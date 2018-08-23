Sterling police make arrest in armed robbery

On Monday at 2:29 p.m., the Sterling Police Department received a call of an armed robbery at El Vaquero, 1219 West 4th Street, Sterling.

The Sterling Police Department arrested Jacinda Garza, age 38 on charges for Armed Robbery.

Garza was transported to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.

The Sterling Police Department is continuing this investigation to identify any other subjects who could be involved in this incident.

If you have information, please contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.