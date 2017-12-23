Sterling teens raise money for long-time bell ringer

One bell-ringer got a special holiday surprise from two local teens.

Just three days before Christmas 13-year-old Jozlyn Johnson and her friend, Mylana Derrer, wanted to give back.

They decided to raise funds for a man they knew was in need, but still always giving to others.

Jozlyn's mom, Kristina, said the man, Kieth White, is a spirited bell ringer. She added that White has been ringing bells for the Salvation Army for years, and people in the community have come to know him well.

Kristina told TV-6 the two girls started a GoFundMe page and even put up flyers trying to raise money.

In the end, both girls were able to deliver a $500 Visa gift card to White. His reaction was caught on camera and is captures the holiday spirit.