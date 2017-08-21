Sterling woman flown to hospital following car wreck

Whiteside County Sheriff's Deputies have released information about a two-vehicle wreck that sent both drivers to the hospital on Saturday morning.

According to a press release, officials were dispatched to IL Route 40 just north of Fulfs Road on August 19 at approximately 2:42 am. They then determined that 43-year-old Douglas Strehlow of Milledgeville was traveling in the southbound lane when he crossed the center line and collided with a northbound vehicle. That vehicle was being driven by 40-year-old Summer Harmon of Sterling.

Harmon had to be extracted from her vehicle before being flown to Rockford Memorial Hospital. Strehlow was taken to CGH for treatment of minor injuries.

Strehlow has been cited for improper lane usage. Police say additional charges are pending. This incident remains under investigation.