Sterling's Giving Garden helps feed community

On the corner of West 7th Street and Avenue J in Sterling sits the “Giving Garden.” It is an idea created by sister-in-law Micki and Becky Dettman.

“We’ve thought about it for a long time,” Micki said as she and Becky were planting strawberries. “We both like to garden.”

“This is her brainchild I’m along for the ride,” Becky added.

There might be some debate on whose idea it was, or when it formed, but the purpose of the Giving Garden was certain – helping local shelters and food pantries.

“They get all sorts of canned goods, high sodium you know it's not the best for you and we thought it would be very nice to be able to provide something fresh,” Micki said.

Planting began in 2016 just after Micki was able to purchase the lot across from Becky’s.

“She bought her property maybe two years before I did, and so she's always had this property and I bought that property last year,” Micki said. “In 2016 I put in 18 fruit trees, so we have apple, peach, pear and cherry.”

But this year the real project began.

“This summer we had both the gardens tilled and put in all the produce,” Micki said.

“We've done cucumbers, zucchinis,” Becky said. “Green beans tomatoes, garlic, onions, peppers, cabbage,” Micki added.

They say it is all a chance to do some good, and have been successful from day one thanks to several helping hands.

“All these things just fell into place,” Micki said. “The neighbor was watching us till up the ground and he's like, ‘come over here,’ so we went over and he says, ‘I've got ten bags of mulch would you like to use them.’ The other lady brought us bat house to help keep the insects down. Just as people started finding out about the garden they just wanted to help and donate.”

Blue Freedom in Sterling donated all of the plants allowing the Dettman’s to plant 56 peppers, 56 tomatoes, cabbage, beets, carrots, beans, potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cucumbers, squash, and onions.

The women estimate they have been able to donate more than 400lbs of produce to people throughout the community, including from a stand sitting right on the garden.

“A lot of things happen spur of the moment around here,” Micki said when asked if the “Giving Garden” stand was part of their original plan.

It became part of their operations after Becky passed by a similar structure on her way to work in Morrison.

“I did a little research and it’s you can drop some off and take some whatever you want and i thought why not here,” she said.

Two people stopped by the stand within an hour late Wednesday afternoon. One was a neighbor who says he loves the opportunity to pick up fresh how grown produce.

The other was Joe Miller from Dixon, Illinois, who was in town for a meeting and wanted to stop by his old neighborhood. He says he saw the stand earlier in the day and came back to take advantage of the multitude of tomatoes, peppers and beans sitting along West 7th Street.

“There were a few and so I grabbed a few and I’m blessed with the opportunity to take a pretty nice haul home,” Miller said.

The women say helping out others is what this project is all about.

“When you're blessed with it you take every opportunity you get,” Becky said.

While working full-time jobs, the sister-in-law’s have helped feed people passing by their garden, neighbors and strangers who have called looking for help, two local daycares, and individuals served by the Fire House of God, City of God, Salvation Army, Whiteside County Health Department, and The Kitchen Table.

“We definitely went into it blind and I think we did a lot of good and we can only improve from here,” Micki said.

Over the winter, the two plan to take a master gardening class at Sauk Valley Community College, create recipes to go along with some of their produce and recruit volunteers to lend their green thumb on a regular basis.

