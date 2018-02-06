UPDATE: House panel, Bannon negotiations stall

12:45 p.m.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says negotiations over a closed-door interview with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon have stalled, as the White House will only permit him to answer 14 pre-approved "yes" or "no" questions.

The committee wants to interview Bannon as part of its Russia investigation. The committee has subpoenaed Bannon to appear but the interview has been pushed back three times.

California Rep. Adam Schiff said Bannon's lawyer told the committee he is barred from talking about matters during the presidential transition, his time at the White House and communications with President Donald Trump since he left in August.

Schiff said Republicans and Democrats on the committee are united that these prohibitions are unacceptable and that the panel could hold Bannon in contempt.

___

11:25 a.m.

The House intelligence committee is giving former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon another week to negotiate the terms of a closed-door interview.

Amanda Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, says the committee extended the deadline on Bannon's subpoena until next Tuesday.

The extension is the third time Bannon's interview has been postponed. The committee wants to interview him as part of its investigation into Russia election meddling and any coordination with Trump associates.

Bannon's lawyer has been negotiating with the committee and the White House about the interview's terms. At issue is whether the White House will allow Bannon to answer questions about his time in the Trump administration.

Bannon is also scheduled to be interview by special counsel Robert Mueller's team next week.

__

10:25 a.m.

Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators next week as they probe possible obstruction of justice by the president.

That's according to two people familiar with Bannon's interview. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record about details of the interview.

One of the people says Bannon plans to tell Mueller "everything" he knows.

Bannon is expected to face questions about key events during his time in the White House including Trump's firings of former National Security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.

The confirmation of Bannon's meeting with Mueller comes as Bannon's closed-door interview set for Tuesday with the House intelligence committee was postponed.