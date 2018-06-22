Steve King calls for more review of agriculture regulations

U.S. Representative Steve King, from Iowa, is questioning how much Congress delegated its regulatory responsibilities to the Executive Branch.

King questioned and voiced his opinions during a subcommittee meeting on Agriculture, Energy, and Trade.

The subcommittee is chaired by fellow Iowan Congressman Rod Blum and is titled "Accelerating Agriculture: How Federal Regulations Impact America's Small Farmers."

King said during the morning while he supported the REINS Act, legislation he voted for in the House that would subject regulations that cost more than $100 million to a strict Congressional approval process.

However, King said he was concerned about the economic impact due to regulations grandfathered by the REINS Act.

King said the regulations should be reviewed often by Congress to ensure American small businesses and agriculture aren't in red tape and burdened by too much regulation.