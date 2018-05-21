Stockton man pled guilty to criminal sexual assault

On May 14, 2018, Brandon Knight, of Freeport, Illinois and formerly of Stockton, Illinois pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to the charge of Criminal Sexual Assault, which is a Class 1 Felony. As a result of his plea of guilty, Mr. Knight was sentenced by Judge William A. Kelly to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He will have to serve 85% of his DOC Sentence and based on the nature of the offense, Brandon Knight will be placed on Mandatory Supervised Release for a minimum of 3 years to a maximum of his natural life. The term of Mandatory Supervised Release will be determined by the Illinois Department of Corrections. Upon his release, Brandon Knight will register as a Sex Offender.