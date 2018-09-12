Stolen Burlington vehicle recovered after being located by OnStar

A stolen Burlington vehicle was recovered after Burlington Police contacted OnStar to locate the vehicle.

Tuesday at 4:44am the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Burlington Police Department asking for assistance on locating a stolen vehicle near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The tan Chevrolet Cruze was stolen during the night and Burlington Police contacted OnStar and OnStar located the vehicle south of Mount Pleasant in a residential area.

The vehicle was located near Cornell Drive, Mount Pleasant. After locating the vehicle, Robert Beck of Danville, Iowa was found located walking in the area near the vehicle.

Beck matched the description given of the suspected person who stole the vehicle.

After an investigation, it was found that Beck stole the vehicle from Burlington, Iowa, and had driven to Cornell Drive south of Mount Pleasant. Robert was placed under arrest and transported to Henry County Jail where he was charged with Theft in the Second Degree, this is a Class D Felony.

