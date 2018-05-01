Stolen Hummer from Davenport found in Moline

Three juveniles have been released to their families after police surrounded a house in connection with a stolen vehicle.

According to police, around 10:35 a.m., an officer observed teens standing near a home in the 300 block of 11th St. When the officer checked the area, he found a white Hummer SUV that was reported stolen out of Davenport.

Police say one of the teens fled from the area where the vehicle was found and entered a house in that block. Police surrounded the home and the East Moline K-9 officer was brought in to assist. The three male juveniles, two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old were detained for questioning and taken to Moline Police Department where they were interviewed by detectives.

All juveniles have been released.

