Stolen East Moline vehicle recovered in Bettendorf, 8 juveniles arrested

A car stolen out of East Moline was recovered in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. 8 juveniles were arrested after the vehicle was found.

Bettendorf Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Marshall's parking lot. The car was reported stolen from East Moline at 11 am.

Police were able to approach the juveniles and vehicle when they were not driving, and there was only one-foot pursuit.

5 females and 3 males were arrested. 3 were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, 5 were released to a parent or guardian.

