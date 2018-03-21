Stranger chases teens in stolen car

A Bettendorf woman is searching for answers after her car was stolen early Monday morning. Breanne Kaminski said she and her family spent several days in the hospital prior to Monday assisting a relative recovering from surgery. Sunday night Kaminski spent the night at her mother-in-laws and woke up to find her car missing from the driveway, along with $400 in cash and other valuables.

"He knocked on the door and said, "where's your car? Your car is gone, did you leave your car somewhere?" And we had no idea what had happened to it."

Kaminski checked the home surveillance video which captured someone rummaging through two other cars in the driveway before revving the engine of her Honda CRV before taking off. According to Kaminski, each car was locked and did not have the keys inside. While it's still unclear how the suspects broke in, Kaminski said it's been spotted driving in other parts of the Quad Cities. Chad Fox spotted the vehicle with three teens inside on Monday night and said he chased it for nearly 10 minutes.

"They ran the stoplight right there at Clark and Locust, they ran that light as red as it could be."

Fox said he called police while speeding after the vehicle at speeds of up to 75-80 miles per hour. Police instructed him to stop chasing the vehicle. Meantime, Kaminski is asking the community to keep a watchful eye for her car. It is a brown colored Honda CRV with the license plate #GPS254. If you have any information you're urged to call Bettendorf Police at (563) 344-4015.