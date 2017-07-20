Stolen car 'epidemic' decreasing throughout the area

If you break down the numbers, what used to be called an epidemic is now decreasing.

Davenport was averaging three stolen cars per day, in the month of June, the average dropped to about one per day.

Davenport Police Major Jeffery Bladel says around May 12th was when the drop started to occur. That was about a week after the QC wide "Lock it Up" campaign happened, which advised everyone in the QCA to lock their car doors.

"In April we saw approximately 66 instances involving stolen vehicles," Major Bladel said "May was 40 and June was down to 25."

Plus, Major Bladel says the thought that teens stealing cars would lead to more serious crimes never really happened.

"The fear was that it would lead to more brazen crimes," he said. "Robberies and more types of things involved with these vehicles."

Police say the decrease is related to three main things, crime prevention, community awareness and agencies working together.

"Those crime trends, most of them happen very rapidly," he said. "They'll go and they'll go, it takes you a little bit of time to adjust, a little bit of time to analyze your data and understand where you're at and what you're actually seeing. Then, make an enforcement strategy and move forward with it."

He still wants to remind people across the QCA to lock their car doors.

"Continue to lock up your cars," he said. "The locking it up [campaign] has attributed significantly to the decrease."

Davenport did see a slight uptick in the last week. From July 12th to July 20th, 9 cars were stolen. In that same time period, 8 total juveniles were arrested.

Bettendorf has also seen a decrease, the city has had only one stolen car since May 18th.