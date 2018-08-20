Stolen car out of Colona found with stolen plates from Moline according to police

The Colona Police Department says they have responded to multiple car burglaries from over the weekend. The department also says they got a stolen car back that had stolen license plates from a different city on it.

Police say early Sunday morning a resident yelled at a male who was attempting to gain entry to his vehicle. That resident told police he then saw that male run away from the scene along with three other males who got into a black "sports" car.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked according to police, and the suspects were more than likely looking for keys, money or other items of value.

Police say they also had a recovered stolen car from Colona that had stolen license plates from Moline on it. Rock Island County recovered the stolen car and the stolen plates and the vehicle was taken back to Colona for processing by the Illinois State Police.

Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles so they are not easy targets for people looking for a quick grab. Keep lights on in the driveway to deter someone from being able to approach unseen, or install motion lights to activate when someone approaches their vehicles, or property. Get license plate information if you are able. And always if you see something or someone that does not belong, to call the police. If anyone has any information about all of the recent car burglaries over the weekend please contact the Colona Police Department 309-792-1511, call the Henry County sheriff’s Office 309-937-3911, or call crime stoppers Henry County 800-227-2324.