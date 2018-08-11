Stolen solar panel, copper wire believed to be taken by the same individuals

Rock Island County police believe that two burglary crimes were committed by the same individuals.

On August 1, 2018, Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the radar station for the FAA near the Quad City Airport. Someone had cut away a large section of fence to gain entry to the property. A solar panel, 5’ by 8’ black Teske brand utility trailer and safety ladder were stolen. The ladder is unique and is described as 6’ long and made of fiberglass. It has a platform with a safety railing around it. The ladder is valued at $1,700. There was over $1,000 in damage done to the fence.

On August 7, 2018, a MidAmerican Energy substation near Orion, Illinois was entered by cutting through the chain link fence. Copper wire was taken and $25,000 in damage was done to two voltage regulators.

Based on the damage and evidence at the scene, it is likely the suspect sustained severe burns.