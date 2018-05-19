Stolen SUV crashes into parked trailer in Davenport

Davenport Police say a stolen Ford SUV crashed into a parked trailer on the side of Third Street near Pine Street Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Traffic on Third Street was affected while a tow truck worked to get the SUV off the road.

Neighbors say the stolen SUV was speeding in the area before the crash happened. They also saw people run from the car after the crash.

The trailer, holding a skid loader, was pushed into a neighboring yard by the SUV.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.

No word on when and where the SUV was stolen, it did have Iowa license plates.