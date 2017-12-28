Stolen pickup crashes in Davenport neighborhood

A stolen pickup truck spun out of control and slammed into a parked vehicle in the 2400 block of N. Michigan Ave. Thursday afternoon, December 28. Police say they got the call of a stolen vehicle just after noon.

At 12:06 p.m. Kevin Michels, a resident who lives on the street, says he heard a vehicle accelerating, followed by a smash. He went outside to see what happened and found that his brand new truck had been hit by another pickup. By the time he got outside, there was no one in the truck. It was still in gear and rolling down the street. He tells us a neighbor was able to get into the truck to put it in park.

Michels tells us the person driving the truck was already gone by the time he got out of his house and he didn't see them. There is no word on the identity of the suspects, but a neighbor says they saw two people fleeing the scene.

An investigation is in progress. Anyone with information should contact police.

