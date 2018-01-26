Stolen vehicle chase from Bettendorf ends in Davenport, three arrested

A stolen car led police on a chase through Bettendorf and ended in Davenport with three Juveniles in custody.

Bettendorf Police Captain Keith Kimball tells us the chase started near 39th and State Street in Bettendorf. As officers approached the vehicle, it fled into Davenport, crashing into a light pole at Woodlane and Greenwood.

The three suspects then took off on foot. Two were taken into custody after a short chase. The third suspect ran away leaving officers to search on foot in the McClellan Heights neighborhood.

"When we started to initiate a traffic stop, they took off at a high rate of speed westbound on Grant Street. They came through the intersection at 18th and Grant at a high rate of speed. Officers were attempting to catch up. There was an officer specifically at 16th and Grant Street deploying our stop sticks."

"The officer called on the radio they had made a movement and driven toward him actually as if his perception as if they were going to hit him. After that, it became a forcible felony."

The third suspect was caught after police received a tip from a neighbor saying he was hiding in a basement stairwell.

The names of the suspects have not been released. The investigation is still ongoing.