Stolen vehicle recovered during shots fired incident in Davenport

Davenport Police have recovered a stolen vehicle while reporting to a shots fired incident on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Around 6:45 p.m. authorities responded to the area of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street. Upon arrival, a victim said his vehicle was run off the road by another vehicle.

The victim said the occupants then fled on foot and the victim chased after. While fleeing, one of them showed a handgun and fired multiple shots back in his direction causing him to retreat.

Officials discovered the car that had caused the collision had been stolen.

No injuries were reported.