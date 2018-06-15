Stoneman Douglas High School March For Our Lives tour coming to eastern Iowa

Students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida will be holding March For Our Lives rallies in Cedar Rapids and Marion.

On June 21, March For Our Lives will be hosting a Cedar Rapids Youth Meetup event at 1 p.m. in Noelridge Park.

Later in the day, the students will be having a town hall at Linn-Mar High School's Main Gym from 7-8:30 p.m.

Students from Stoneman Douglas High School are on a March For Our Lives bus tour that will travel to about 20 states.

Seventeen people died in the school shooting in Parkland on February 14.

CLICK HERE to read more about March for our Lives and to RSVP for the events.