Storage container burglary in Savanna, Ill.

Officials are asking for help from the community to identify who is responsible for a burglary to a storage container, located at ShopKo Hometown, 251, S 4th St. in Savanna. According to Carroll County Crime Stoppers, the crime took place sometime between Friday, February 2 at 3:30 p.m. and Monday, February 5 at 10 a.m.

Officials say entry was forced into a storage container and several pieces of living room furniture were taken.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 815-244-STOP (9867). The identity of the caller will remain confidential and information leading to an arrest could earn the caller up to a $1,000 reward.