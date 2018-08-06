Storms North This Morning, Some Strong Storms This Afternoon

Showers & storms this morning north of the QC will dissipate shortly after sunrise. This will leave cloudy skies around the area today. However as a front dips into the area this afternoon, storms will redevelop around 3PM. Some of these storms could be severe with high winds and heavy rain the primary threats. The favored areas will be SE of the QC between 3PM-9PM. We will also have a few storms around on Tuesday so hopefully drought stricken areas will pick up some much needed rain in the next 36 hours.