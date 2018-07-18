Storms Return Thursday & Friday

After a quieter and more comfy stretch of weather the chance for storms returns Thursday and Friday. Look for highs around 80° both afternoons. Storms will develop sometime Thursday afternoon and push SE into the area. A few storms may produce strong winds, but overall our severe threat seems quite low. Some storms will linger into Friday as the cold front finally comes through. This means these storms will be progressive so widespread heavy rain is not expected, but pockets of 1" or more are possible. Make sure you pay attention to the weather if you have outdoor plans for the second half of this week. The weekend and next week look much quieter with comfortable humidity.