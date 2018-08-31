Storms SW This Morning/Few Strong Storms Overnight

Storms will approach the area from the SW this morning. There will be a small chance for few storms to produce severe hail, but overall it will bring moderate to heavy rain SW of the QC through 11AM.

We will dry out for the afternoon and the atmosphere will recover. Games look to be dry tonight, but overnight a storms complex will approach the area from the NW. While our severe threat locally is in the Slight category, our main threat will be some gusty wind and large hail. The main severe threat tonight will be over Minnesota. These storms will drop SE into the entire area on Saturday morning before dissipating. Storms will redevelop Saturday afternoon near outflow boundaries from the morning storms. These storms will have a chance to be severe, but locations will be hard to pin down until tomorrow morning. Stay tuned to the forecast!