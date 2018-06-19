Storms With Heavy Rain Possible This Week

While we are going to see minor relief from the heat today, strong storms are still possible, especially south of I-80. While the severe threat will be small, any storm will produce very heavy rainfall. Favored areas will be south of I-80 this afternoon.

Look for highs in the 70s/80s the rest of the week, but daily storm chances will lead to heavy rain for some. This could lead to flash flooding and rapid rises on area rivers. After all is said and done, some areas will pick up and additional 2"-4" of rain. The threat for severe weather is very low, but your sump pumps will be needed this week.