Storms possible on Wednesday

Despite beautiful weather in the QCA Tuesday, changes are in the works. KWQC's Katie Donovan says clouds will start to build and you may notice warmer and more humid weather Tuesday night.

That will be the first sign of a strong front that is expected to push through Wednesday, which will send the heat and humidity back up. In addition, there's a good chance for storms to develop later in the day.

There is potential for gusty winds and torrential rain that could once again produce flash flooding.

Stay with KWQC-TV6 and KWQC.com for updates.

