Stranger Things gets renewed for season three

Good news for fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things!

Netflix tweeted today saying the show would be renewed for a third season.

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

As for the popular show's response? It looks like they're going to be putting their writers to work!

Stranger Things made its debut in July of 2016.