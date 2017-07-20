Controversial Mental Health Facility finally approved

A decision was made on Thursday, July 20th to bring a mental health facility to the Quad Cities.

The Iowa Health Facilities board voted tonight in Ankeny to give Strategic Behavioral Health the green light to come to Bettendorf.

This was their third request to the board.

Those who supported the facility told TV6 in the past there’s a need for more mental health services.

Local hospitals claim there's enough beds, but not enough mental health professionals.

We spoke to Ken Croken, Chief Marketing Officer from Genesis. He says at this time Genesis Health does not plan to appeal this decision.

We have also reached out to Unity Point Health Trinity for a comment.