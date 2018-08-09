Strategic Behavioral Health project pushed back

The completion date for the Strategic Behavioral Health project in Bettendorf, Iowa has been pushed from January 2019 to February 2020, approximately one year later than they originally thought.

The project however is moving forward according to a spokesperson for the State Health Facilities Council.

SBH recently submitted a cost overrun and extension request. Both requests were considered at and approved by the Health Facilities Council at their July 25 meeting.

The spokeswoman says extensions are good for one year, so SBH will need to come before the Council again next July for an additional extension. She adds this is a very common practice for larger projects.

Ground was broken for the future private mental health facility back in April of this year. It's scheduled to have 72 beds and 200 employees providing both inpatient and outpatient care.