Street Fest, Bix weekend boosts downtown Davenport

Bix weekend proves to be a busy one for downtown Davenport. Between tonight's kickoff of Street Fest, tomorrow's Bix 7 Road Race and RAGBRAI ending in Davenport, local businesses downtown have a lot to be excited about.

Director of Events for the Downtown Davenport Partnership says, "usually Street Fest brings in 15 to 20,000 people."

Downtown Davenport Partnership Director Kyle Carter adds, "with RAGBRAI here this year, its going to be even larger and the impact is significant."

Davenport businesses such as Smokin' Butt Barbeque are prepping for that extra foot traffic. Co-owner Billy Sheredy says in total they prepped 800 pounds of pulled pork, 400 pounds of pulled chicken, 250 pounds of brisket, and 80 cases of ribs.

He says, "with RAGBRAI coming in tomorrow, its going to be a perfect storm."

Organizers from the Downtown Partnership say 14 downtown businesses are experiencing Street Fest for the first time this weekend.

Street Fest takes place Friday and Saturday night on 2nd Street between Brady and Ripley Street.