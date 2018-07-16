Street projects that will affect your travel plans

The city of Davenport says give yourself some extra time to get to where you're going this week.

It’s safe to say construction is one of those things you hate when it starts but, in the long run it will eventually bring smoother roads.

“We deal with the winter for half a year and the other half of the year, we deal with construction. So it's a no win situation,” said Dixie Spence.

“It’s not the end of the world driving through the construction. I’ve been driving through it all summer,” said Steven Day.

Starting today three projects will affect your traffic flow in Davenport. The first is on Westbound River Drive between Pershing Avenue and Perry Street. All Westbound traffic will be detoured to 4th street.

The second is resurfacing work on Marquette Street. This will fully close streets at several spots but you can still use the intersections of Lombard, West central Park and 35th Street.

Finally, the intersection of Slopertown Road and North Division Street will be closed. If you also happen to be heading over to Bettendorf, resurfacing work on Highway 67 between that area and Riverdale also started and is expected to be wrapped up in August.

Although the orange cones will not be going away any time soon. The end result is what drivers say they are looking forward to.

“So far they are a headache, but I know in the long run, they will better the roads so that we are not always fixing our vehicles,” said Spence.

At the end of the day, we can all agree.

“I can't wait until it's done and over with,” said Spence.

Some of those projects we just mentioned will be finished by the end of the week and some won't finish until next month.

