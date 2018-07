Street Fest in Downtown Davenport to celebrate Bix 7 & Ragbrai Weekend

Street Fest is held on 2nd Street between Brady & Ripley in the heart of downtown from July 27th to 28th. The festival is free and for all ages.

Friday, July 27

11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. RME Blues All Stars/ Rock Academy

1:45 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Lojo Russo

4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Jordan Danielsen

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Hal Reed and Mississippi Journey

8:00 p.m. - 9:30p.m. Soul Storm

10:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. Dirt Road Rockers

Saturday, July 28

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Super Happy Funthyme Jug Band

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. River City 6

1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. RiverCity Dixie, Racing, Marching Society Good Time Brass Band - Marching on 2nd St.

1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Crooked Cactus Band

3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Class of '82

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sidewinders- 34th Army Band

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Rude Punch

10:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. Breakdown- Jason Carl plays the Hits of Tom Petty