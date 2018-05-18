Strong Storms Possible Saturday Night

Isolated showers can't be ruled out today, especially SE of the Quad Cities. The bigger weekend rain will occur Saturday night across the midwest. Depending on how things come together a few strong storms south of I-80 are possible with high winds the primary threat.

Storms will develop off to our west on Saturday evening and race towards the area. They will weaken the more east they head thus our threat for widespread severe is less. However, south of I-80 a strong wind threat of 60mph+ is possible and every will have the chance to receive heavy rain between 10PM-3AM. This means your daytime plans on Saturday are in great shape. Showers will continue off and on on Sunday keeping highs to the low 70s.