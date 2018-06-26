FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

An area of low pressure and a cold front will combined to bring us a chance for severe weather this afternoon. Strong storms are possible between 1PM-7PM. High winds will be the primary threat along with heavy rain with storms along the Mississippi around 5PM. However there will be a window from 1PM-4PM where an isolated tornado is possible before storms develop into a line and march east. There is still some uncertainty as to where storms will develop and that will be better known after morning convection clears up. Stay tuned for more updates and possible upgrades to the First Alert Day.