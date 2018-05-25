Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon/Near Record Highs This Weekend

Scattered strong storms will develop between 2PM-9PM with hail and high winds the main threats. These storms will not be widespread and despite the fact it is so warm and humid the ingredients are not great for strong storms.

More storms will be possible overnight, but these will be below severe levels and out of here by sunrise on Saturday.

The biggest weather story this weekend will be near record highs as everyone hits the mid to low 90s. Make sure you drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and apply the sunscreen!