Strong Storms Possible Today

Ongoing showers and storms this morning will move off to the east by 7AM. The atmosphere will then reload this afternoon with warm and muggy conditions in place for the QCA as highs reach the 80s.

Storms will develop sometime around 2PM and continue off and on through 10PM before congealing into a complex of storms and moving east of area. Just like last night conditions are favorable for heavy rain, large hail up to the size of quarters and strong winds. While the threat for tornadoes isn't' zero conditions are not very favorable for development.

As of this morning we are under a slight risk for severe storms meaning scattered severe storms are possible. I don't anticipate a major outbreak, but there is enough fuel for strong storms across the whole area this afternoon and evening.