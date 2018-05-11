Strong storms Friday night, cool Mother’s Day weekend

Friday night will bring the possibility of strong storms to the QCA. The storms look to lay out mainly along and north of I-80 but toward daybreak storms are possible area wide. Because the storms will be towering through the colder mid-levels of the atmosphere the risk of large hail will be the most notable threat. Into our Saturday occasional showers and storms are likely under cloudy skies. Temps will only top off in the 60s. Mother’s Day will see cloudy skies and 60s, again! If there is any rain it looks to finish up early in the day leading to dry skies in the afternoon. The trigger for storms overnight and the dividing line between the early Spring like cool air to the north and the summery humid air to the south is a stalled front across the region. Once this front moves north or washes out into early next week our highs will quickly reach the 80s, again!